Enter A BRAVE NEW WORLD In The New Trailer For Peacock's Upcoming Dystopian Drama Series

A new, full-length trailer for Peacock TV's upcoming sci-fi drama series Brave New World is now online, giving us a glimpse into a dystopian world where monogamy has been deemed illegal. Check it out...

Following a brief teaser last month, NBC's new streaming service Peacock TV has debuted a full trailer for its upcoming Dystopian drama series, Brave New World.

Based on the classic novel by Aldous Huxley, Demi Moore (Ghost, Indecent Prosal) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) star as a mother and son attempting to adjust to life in the futuristic city of New London, where people are sorted into an intelligence based hierarchy. A seemingly Utopian society has been achieved by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself, but not everything is as it seems (is it ever?).

The show also stars Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay, Game of Thrones alum Harry Lloyd, and The Originals actor Joseph Morgan.

Check out the trailer below along with an updated synopsis and let us know what you think.

Lenina Crowe (Findlay) and Bernard Max (Lloyd) have only ever known a rigid social order and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. When curiosity leads the pair on an adventure to the Savage Lands, they’ll need to be saved when they end up part of a violent rebellion. John the Savage (Ehrenreich) escapes back to New London with Crowe and Max, and when he disrupts society's fragile harmony, his cohorts will have to deal with the repercussions.

Brave New World is set to premiere on July 15. Do you guys plan on checking this out?