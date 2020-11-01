Feature Film Based On Brian K. Vaughan's EX MACHINA In Development At Legendary Entertainment
Brian K. Vaughn and Ton Harris' EX Machina was in development at New Line Cinema from 2005 to 2012, never gaining any traction. Back in December 2018, BKV signed a deal with Legendary Pictures to develop his creator-owned series and we finally have news that EX Machina will be the first project borne from this partnership (sorry, Saga fans). It seems a key executive at New Line, who championed the project, eventually moved on to Legendary and iis looking to have greater success.
A film based on BKV and Tony Harris' 2004 Eisner Award-winning comic Ex Machina is being developed by Legendary Entertainment after years of languishing in development hell at New Line Cinema.
Anna Waterhouse and Joe Sharapnel (Seberg) are writing the script, while Vaughan will serve in a producer capacity.
EX Machina follows a retired superhero who enters the world of politics and the fallout that ensues when the source of his powers returns to claim a debt. The adaptation of EX Machina will be titled The Great Machine to avoid confusion with Alex Garland's excellent sci-fi masterpiece of the same name.
After growing tired of risking his life, America's first superhero Mitchell Hundred retires from masked crime fighting and runs for mayor of New York City, but he discovers that he has more to worry about than just budget problems.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]