Feature Film Based On Brian K. Vaughan's EX MACHINA In Development At Legendary Entertainment

After growing tired of risking his life, America's first superhero Mitchell Hundred retires from masked crime fighting and runs for mayor of New York City, but he discovers that he has more to worry about than just budget problems.

Brian K. Vaughn and Ton Harris'was in development at New Line Cinema from 2005 to 2012, never gaining any traction. Back in December 2018, BKV signed a deal with Legendary Pictures to develop his creator-owned series and we finally have news that EX Machina will be the first project borne from this partnership (sorry, Saga fans). It seems a key executive at New Line, who championed the project, eventually moved on to Legendary and iis looking to have greater success.Anna Waterhouse and Joe Sharapnel (Seberg) are writing the script, while Vaughan will serve in a producer capacity.EX Machina follows a retired superhero who enters the world of politics and the fallout that ensues when the source of his powers returns to claim a debt. The adaptation of EX Machina will be titledto avoid confusion with Alex Garland's excellent sci-fi masterpiece of the same name.