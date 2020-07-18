FREE GUY: Ryan Reynolds & Jodie Comer Team-Up In New Photos From The Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Comedy

It's been a while since we saw anything from Free Guy , but with just under four months to go, 20th Century Studios has shared three new photos from the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-starrer.

20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Studios have shared three interesting new photos from Shawn Levy's Free Guy, an upcoming sci-fi/action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) in the lead role.

The plot centers around Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a non-player character working as a bank teller in a popular open world video game, who, thanks to a code developed by rogue programmers Milly (Jodie Comer) and Keys (Joe Keery), becomes self-aware and takes it upon himself to become the hero of his story and save his world from being shut down forever.

In addition to Reynolds, the cast will feature Golden Globe-nominee and Primetime Emmy-winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Joe Keery (Stranger Things; Molly's Game), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out; Uncle Drew), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan; Brockmire), Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty; Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok; Thor: Love and Thunder).













Free Guy hits theaters December 11