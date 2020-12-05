FROZEN II Star Josh Gad Signs On For Roland Emmerich's Next Disaster Thriller MOONFALL

Josh Gad is heading to the moon, and by the sounds of it he may soon be falling from it too as the former Frozen II star has officially signed in to star in Roland Emmerich's next disaster flick, Moonfall .

The film picks up when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and finds itself on a collision course with Earth. As the world heads toward imminent doom, a ragtag team of unlikely heroes is assembled and sent on a seemingly impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity - which is a plot that should ring a bell if you've seen Michael Bay's Armageddon.

Gad will play a character named KC Houseman, who is being described as odd and unkempt in a way that suggests a high level of intelligence and an equally high level of disorganization. He is a genius who correctly predicts that the moon has fallen out of its orbit, thus making the space-obsessed, profoundly unfiltered and eccentric man one of the most important people on Earth.

No word yet on when the film may arrive in theaters, but production is tentatively scheduled to begin this fall.

Gad is best known for his fan-favorite role as the voice of Olaf in Disney's Frozen franchise and his recent credits also include, but are not limited to, Walt Disney Pictures' Artemis Fowl, HBO's Avenue 5, ABC's Modern Family, Sony's The Angry Birds Movie 2, and 20th Century Fox's Murder on the Orient Express.

Emmerich is, of course, a disaster movie veteran, having been at the helm of Independence Day, Godzilla (1998), The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, and Independence Day: Resurgence. His directing resume also includes the likes of Stargate, The Patriot, 10,000 BC, Anonymous, White House Down, Stonewall, and Midway.