GREENLAND: Gerard Butler & Morena Baccarin Fight To Survive In The First Official Theatrical Trailer

Following the leak of an international trailer in late March, STX Entertainment has released the first official trailer for their upcoming disaster thriller Greenland, which was directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen; Shot Caller) and stars Gerard Butler (Angel Has Fallen; 300) and Primetime Emmy-nominee Morena Baccarin (Deadpool; Gotham) in the lead roles.

The film's plot is fairly straight forward as a man named John Garrity (Butler) is forced to find a way to protect his family after a comet drops down on Earth, completely leveling some of our planet's biggest cities in the process. Their journey will ultimately lead them toward a possible safe haven, but actually getting there will be much easier said than done as the world falls into complete chaos.

Greenland was initially announced back in 2018 with Neill Blomkamp (District 9; Elysium) directing and Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame; Captain America) starring, but that iteration was scrapped in early 2019 when Blomkamp exited the project.

In addition to Butler and Baccarin, the supporting cast consists of Scott Glenn (Daredevil; The Bourne Ultimatum), Andrew Bachelor (Coffee & Kareem; When We First Met), David Denman (Power Rangers; The Office), Gary Weeks (Spider-Man: Homecoming; Jurassic World) and newcomer Roger Dale Floyd (Doctor Sleep; Stargirl).

Greenland is currently set to hit theaters on August 14, but that date is likely subject to change depending on the future status of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





















A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.