INCEPTION 10th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer Revisits Christopher Nolan's Mind-Bending Masterpiece

The 10th anniversary re-release of Inception is set to hit theaters later this month, and Warner Bros. has now shared a new trailer for Christopher Nolan's groundbreaking sci-fi flick. Check it out...

Christopher Nolan's Inception will be re-released in theaters later this month to mark the mind-bending masterpiece's 10th anniversary, and Warner Bros. has now shared a new "Dream" trailer in an effort to entice fans of the acclaimed sci-fi thriller back into the aisles.

The trailer does a great job of reminding audiences of some of the film's best moments, while also serving as a powerful tease of what to expect if (by some miracle) you haven't seen it yet.

The opportunity catch Inception in IMAX isn't the only incentive to return to the theater, however, as WB has also confirmed that screenings will feature an exclusive sneak peek of select films on the studio's upcoming slate. We know this will include an extended look at Tenet, but the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune and a new teaser for Wonder Woman 1984 are also expected to feature. Godzilla vs. Kong was previously rumored, but we haven't heard anything since.

Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious. The ensemble cast includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

Inception 10th Anniversary re-release is set to arrives in UK cinemas on August 12, followed by the U.S. on August 21.