JI Exclusive: Eva De Dominici Discusses Working On New Sci-Fi Short Film Alongside Lewis Tan

We recently spoke with Spanish-speaking actress Eva De Dominici regarding her new short film Ji and the challenges filming in English presented her, along with what it was like to work with Lewis Tan!

Dust is a platform on which audiences can view films free without a subscription. Some of these are short films, such as the recent Sci-Fi/Romance picture, Ji, from director Ben Griffin.

Griffin dropped Ji on Dust two weeks ago, on July 30th. The picture features actors Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Mortal Kombat) and Eva De Dominici (Cosmic Sin). We spoke with both Eva and Ben in support of the film and asked what it was like to work with Tan, amongst other things!

Check out what Eva had to say about her experience filming Ji below, but beware of spoilers! We embedded the film at the bottom, so you might want to watch that first!

If you're interested in hearing our chat with director Ben Griffin, we've also included that below.

Literary Joe: Have you had any previous experience with sci-fi before Ji?

Eva De Dominici: No, it was my first one!

Literary Joe: I've noticed much of your prior work isn't in English. Is English your first language? If not, what sort of speech challenges did you have to overcome when filming Ji?

Eva De Dominici: No, "Ji" was my first film in English. My first language is Spanish (I am from Buenos Aires, Argentina). I was pretty nervous because I started speaking the language in 2016, so, you know, it is not the same as to be acting in your first language, not because of the acting itself, but because of the preparation.

I feel that there's an iceberg to break each time I have to prepare an English speaking role, which also happens to me when I have a Spanish speaking one, but it is not the same working in your second language. I can read my lines a hundred thousand times to get comfortable and forget about the pronunciation before being in the action so that I can play with freedom.

And since I shot "Ji" in 2018, now I watch it, and I can see I improved my English skills, lol. I work with my accent coach, which doesn't get me to get rid of the accent completely, but it enhances the pronunciation a lot and emphasis of the words/sentences. It's some maintenance for foreign actors, and it's fascinating. I love the challenge.

Literary Joe: Have you had any experience with horses before filming Ji?

Eva De Dominici: I did, I had played two roles in the past where I had to ride horses, but I am going to be honest, I am not that talented in that area! Sometimes I can panic so quickly.

Literary Joe: Do you feel as though your character got a happy ending or not?

Eva De Dominici: On the one hand, she suffers a loss, but then again, she also creates life. I think it is a bittersweet ending as life itself. That's life. You win, you lose, and it depends on how you decide how to color each scenario.

But I can say, she is a strong woman, and she shares a son with a powerful man, so I think there's a lot of power in that end, and of course in that child, and sort of a vast faith and expectations on him too, which gives (me) such a curiosity in the future.

Literary Joe: Is the offspring of your character the first of his kind? By that I mean, is this the first hybrid of the two races?

Eva De Dominici: As far as we know, yes, he is the first one. And this is why Ji is not forgiven.

Literary Joe: Have you worked with any of the cast and crew of Ji prior to this?

Eva De Dominici: I have not. I had the chance to work on it with Ben, the director, who was incredibly sweet and supportive, and of course, I got very close to Lewis, who is a considerable talent, and again, a very supportive partner.

I remember working on the phone with him on the scenes and some of my lines the night before shooting. They both knew it was the first time acting in English, so they were exceptionally attentive.

*This interview was conducted via e-mail and some questions/answers may reflect that.*

What do you guys make of Eva's comments? Have you had a chance to check out Ji yet?

Check out our chat with director Ben Griffin below, and be sure to give Ji a watch as well! Share your thoughts in the usual spot!







A modified human from a man-made planet risks his life to travel to where humanity originated. But will he choose love or his civilization?



Ji is currently available to view for free on Dust with no subscription required.