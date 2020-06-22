JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Director Colin Trevorrow Sets A Course For ATLANTIS

Universal Pictures has enlisted Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow to helm a new sci-fi/fantasy adventure based around the mythical city of Atlantis . More details after the jump...

Universal Pictures is set to re-team with Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow for a trip to the mythical city of Atlantis.

According to Deadline, Trevorrow has already committed to helm the project and will also produce through his Metronome Film Co. Described as a thriller, the film will take a slightly different approach to the well-known legend of the lost city.

"Unlike previous incarnations of the mythical city as an underwater kingdom, Trevorrow’s Atlantis is set on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India and Oceania. It is a multicultural civilization with its own advanced technology."

Not many details are known beyond that, but the script will be written by Dante Harper, who worked on the likes of Edge Of Tomorrow, Alien: Covenant and Rogue One. The original story was conceived by Trevorrow and Matt Charman (Bridge Of Spies).

Trevorrow and his crew are expected to resume production on the next Jurassic World movie In The UK soon, so it'll probably be a while before he turns his attention to Atlantis. We'll keep you guys updated on that front, but in the meantime let us know if you like the sound of this one in the comments down below.