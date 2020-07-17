Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off "Sick" JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Stunt Bruises

Production on the third Jurassic World movie recently resumed after being forced to halt due to our old pal 'Rona, and it looks like star Bryce Dallas Howard did not hold back while doing her own stunts!

Jurassic World: Dominion was recently able to resume production after taking a COVID-19 enforced hiatus, and star Bryce Dallas Howard has now shared some photos of the gnarly bruises she acquired while performing her own stunts for the Colin Trevorrow-directed threequel.

Howard Tweeted out a behind-the-scenes photo (believed to be from one of the earlier movies) of herself alongside costar Chris Pratt, expressing how happy she is to be working with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor again.

In response, Pratt asked her to show her fans the "crazy sick" bruises she picked up while doing stunts.

These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy 🦖🦕 #TBT #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/Aij8Bu7sMW — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020 Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

It's certainly commendable that Howard is so committed to shooting these action sequences, but based on these pics it might be a good idea to consider a stunt double in future!

The follow up to Fallen Kingdom will see Pratt and Howard reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, and they'll be joined by original Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm).

Dominion is scheduled to roar into theaters next June.