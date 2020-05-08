JURASSIC PARK Original Laura Dern Shares A Photo From The Set Of JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION

Yesterday, Sam Neill shared a photo of an "old friend" from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion , and fellow Jurassic Park original Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) has now followed that up with a pic of her own.

Sam Neill recently revealed that he was preparing to begin filming his scenes as Dr. Alan Grant for Jurassic World: Dominion, and he shared a photo from the set of the movie to Twitter yesterday which showed him reuniting with Dr. Alan Grant's signature fedora.

Now, one of Neill's fellow Jurassic Park originals has followed suit with a behind-the-scenes snap of her own. (

Laura Dern, who will reprise the role of Doctor Ellie Sattler, posted a pic of the chairs she and Neill use to take a load off between takes. While the Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress did appear (very) briefly as Sattler in Jurassic Park III, she hasn't had a substantial part to play in the franchise since Steven Spielberg's iconic original.

It's not much of a tease, but now that production has resumed and the original gang is back in business, we may begin to see some slightly more revealing set pics find their way online in the coming weeks.

We're not sure what kind of role Dern and the other JP originals will play in Dominion, but they are expected to make more than just brief cameo appearances.

The Fallen Kingdom follow-up is set to roar into theaters next June.