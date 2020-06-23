JURASSIC PARK Roars Back To The Top Of The Box Office Nearly Three Decades After Its Initial Release

While a vast majority of theaters remain closed with no new releases expected until the end of July, Steven Spielberg's all-time classic Jurassic Park has found its way back to the top of the box office.

With a weekend haul of approximately $517,600 from 230 locations, the original dinosaur blockbuster won the weekend, barely edging out another Spielberg classic, Jaws, which earned around $516,300 from 187 locations across the United States. The rerelease of both catalog titles actually proved to be quite a bit more lucrative for Universal, improving on last weekend's top two films: The Invisible Man ($383,000) and Trolls World Tour ($275,700).

Jurassic Park's original opening on June 11, 1993 was followed by a three-week reign atop the box office, making this weekend the fourth time in cinematic history the film has held the #1 position. To date, Jurassic Park has earned over $1,033.4 billion worldwide ($404.3M domestic; $629.1M foreign).

At the moment, a vast majority of major theater chains remain shut down, but with many expected to reopen within the next few weeks and new films slated to arrive near the end of July, including Disney's Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros.' Tenet on July 31, business should start picking up in a significant manner relatively soon. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remaining an imminent threat in the United States, there is a possibility moviegoers will see further delays in the coming weeks.

