JURASSIC WORLD 3 Adds AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. & ANIMAL KINGDOM Actress Dichen Lachman
Deadline is reporting that Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Animal Kingdom; Altered Carbon) has joined the cast of Universal Pictures' highly anticipated Jurassic World 3. However, details on her mystery role are being kept under lock-at-key at Isla Nublar for now.
With filming expected to commence within the next few weeks, Universal has added another key piece to its impressive Jurassic World threequel cast in former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Dichen Lachman.
Lachman joins an all-star cast that is comprised of several familiar faces from all across the Jurassic universe, including Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), 3x Golden Globe-nominee Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Academy Award-winner Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Academy Award-nominee Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Omar Sy (Barry Sembane), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb) and Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez). Newcomers to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), who have joined the cast in new lead roles.
Filming is expected to commence in London within the next few weeks with Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) back in the director's chair, utilizing a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock).
Jurassic World 3 roars into theaters on June 11, 2021.
