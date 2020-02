JURASSIC WORLD 3 Adds AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. & ANIMAL KINGDOM Actress Dichen Lachman

With filming expected to commence within the next few weeks, Universal has added another key piece to its impressive Jurassic World threequel cast in former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Dichen Lachman.

Thrilled to have @EdinburghUni paleontologist @stevebrusatte on the consulting team for our next film. Check out his book if you’re looking for a good read. pic.twitter.com/GqoT7DH0uh

