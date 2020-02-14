JURASSIC WORLD 3: Both Jake Johnson & Omar Sy Confirmed To Reprise Their Roles From The First Film
Universal Pictures' highly anticipated Jurassic World 3 is shaping up to be quite the Jurassic reunion and the party just got a little bit bigger as The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that both Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past) have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Lowery Cruthers and Barry Sembene, respectively, from the 2015 billion-dollar blockbuster Jurassic World.
Well, here's some welcome casting news as both Jake Johnson and Omar Sy have been confirmed to return for Universal's Jurassic World 3, which will see Colin Trevorrow return to the director's chair.
Johnson and Sy join an all-star threequel cast that will feature a number of familiar returning faces, including headliners Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as the three iconic Jurassic Park alums in 3x Golden Globe-nominee Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Academy Award-winner Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Academy Award-nominee Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm).
Justice Smith (Franklin Webb) and Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez) will also be back after Fallen Kingdom while Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It) have joined the cast in new lead roles.
Filming is expected to commence in London later this month with Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) back in the director's chair, utilizing a script he co-wrote alongside Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock).
Jurassic World 3 roars into theaters on June 11, 2021.
