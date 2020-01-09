JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS Full Trailer Unleashes Dino-Destruction On Isla Nublar

Following July's announcement teaser, Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have released a full trailer for the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous animated series which is set to premiere later this month...

Netflix has released the full trailer and a new poster for the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous animated series, which is set to debut in the streaming service on September 18.

The show is set during the events of the first Jurassic World, and follows a group of teenagers who win the chance to explore a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar before the park has officially opened. The dinosaurs break loose (of course), and they're forced to band together to avoid being... torn to pieces and eaten? The animation style and tone definitely seem a little at odds with the premise here!

Still, this new trailer is more action-packed and exciting than the first, and the show should keep JP fans entertained until the arrival of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, and Aaron Hammersley all serve as executive producers on the series, which features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (You), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6), Raini Rodriguez (Bunk’d), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), and Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley) as the kids in peril.

"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are unable to reach the outside world and will quickly go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive.”

