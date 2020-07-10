JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Adds Dimitri "Vegas" Thivaios To Its Star-Studded Cast
After announcing that Jurassic World: Dominion will stomp into theaters almost a year later than initially scheduled, the threequel has added Dimitri "Vegas" Thivaios to its star-studded cast...
Following the announcement that the movie will stomp into theaters almost a year later than initially scheduled, Jurassic World: Dominion has added Dimitri "Vegas" Thivaios to it’s already crazy line-up of talent.
The superstar-DJ teased being in quarantine in the UK recently and now revealed being part of the Jurassic World: Dominion cast on his Instagram.
He recently too on the role of Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 11, and has racked up quite a few roles over the years (he was once rumoured to be part of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom cast.
Thivaios has already appeared in movies like Rambo: Last Blood with Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme, while also doing voice-work for Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse and Disney's Big Hero 6. Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah, the directors of Bad Boys For Life – even eyed him as one of the main villains for the latest instalment of Will Smith’s blockbuster series.
The latest instalment in the mega-successful dino franchise has vacated its July 11, 2021 spot, and will now stomp into theatres almost a full year later on June 10, 2022.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]