JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Casts TASM Actor Campbell Scott As A Character From The Original JURASSIC PARK

As Jurassic World: Dominion gears up to restart production in a few weeks, it's being reported that The Amazing Spider-Man actor Campbell Scott has joined the cast as a character from Jurassic Park !

With Universal all set to resume filming on July 6th, Collider is reporting that Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man; The Amazing Spider-Man 2) has joined the cast of Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion as Lewis Dodgson.

The character of Dodgson (then played by now-convicted sex offender Cameron Thor) was initially introduced in the original Jurassic Park - he was the mysterious man in a red shirt and sunglasses who tasked Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) with stealing the dinosaur embryos from Isla Nublar via a fake Barbasol can. However, after everything went wrong on the island, he was never seen nor heard from again despite playing a big part in Michael Crichton's sequel novel The Lost World.

In the upcoming sixthquel, Dodgson will now be the CEO of Biosyn Genetics, which should be a familiar name to book readers as the company featured prominently in both novels, serving as a chief rival to John Hammond's InGen. For now, it remains unclear whether Dodgson will be the film's primary antagonist, but things do seem to be trending in that direction.

Also, while unconfirmed, it seems quite likely that Biosyn was the mysterious organization backing Dr. Henry Wu in the last film and may ultimately be the organization that brings the original Jurassic trio out of retirement as they race to stop whatever world-dominating plot the shady organization may have planned.

The star-studded cast of Jurassic World: Dominion will feature Jurassic alums Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), 3x Golden Globe-nominee Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Academy Award-winner Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Academy Award-nominee Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Omar Sy (Barry Sembane), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), and BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu).

Newcomers to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss), DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Scott Haze (Venom). Details on their roles are currently being kept under wraps.

Jurassic World: Dominion is tentatively slated to roar into theaters June 11, 2021.