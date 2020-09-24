JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Director Colin Trevorrow Emphasizes The Importance Of Original Franchise Stars

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow makes it clear in a new interview that the returning Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are more important to the film than fans may realize!

Jurassic World: Dominion concludes the current trilogy of films, but also promises to finally put the spotlight back on the key cast members from the original Jurassic Park series. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum have all been confirmed to reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm respectively, but they won't just be making cameo appearances.

Speaking to Games Radar, director Colin Trevorrow emphasized their importance to his film.

"This is the movie I've been waiting to make since the beginning," he teased. "It's the one we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of a design."

"I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble," the filmmaker continued. "That element – the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we've really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me."

Jurassic World: Dominion promises to be an epic finale for the franchise, though it seems likely it will continue beyond this chapter in some form, even if it's in a world that's become overrun by dinosaurs. A Planet of the Apes-style world does appear to be where things are headed after Fallen Kingdom.

Click HERE for more Jurassic World: Dominion news from CBM!