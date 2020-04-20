JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Director Colin Trevorrow Shares New Production Still From The Movie

Director Colin Trevorrow has taken to Twitter to give fans another glimpse behind-the-scenes of Jurassic World: Dominion , and this shot provides our first look at a snowy location & a returning character.

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow recently revealed that work was continuing remotely on the next installment in the mega-successful dino franchise, and the filmmaker has now taken to social media to share a new production still from the film.

The photo doesn't seem to be particularly revealing at first glance, but if you look closer you'll see what appears to be a maquette of a flying dinosaur of some description, while on the screen we can see actress Isabella Sermon as the returning Maisie Lockwood.

Plus, the snow-covered location obviously indicates that at least some of the movie is going to take place in a winter setting.

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 19, 2020

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is still set for release on June 11, 2021, but that may change. There's only so much Trevorrow and his crew can accomplish from their couches, so unless cameras start rolling again fairly soon, a delay may be inevitable.

The follow up to Fallen Kingdom will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Oen Grady and Claire Dearing, and they'll be joined by original Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm).