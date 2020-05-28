JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION May Resume Filming This July In London According To Star Sam Neill

While it's not entirely clear when filming may be able to pick back up for several of next year's biggest blockbusters, it looks like the Jurassic World team is prepping for a possible July restart.

Back in March, Universal Pictures indefinitely delayed production on a number of its upcoming films, including arguably the biggest film of next year Jurassic World: Dominion, which was in the midst of its lengthy shoot in London (and would have presumably been nearing the finish line right around now had filming not been halted).

While catching up with The Guardian and discussing how he's been living these past few months in this new normal, original Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, who is returning for the upcoming sixth installment, revealed that he and the cast and crew are hopeful they can get back to work sometime in July, barring any unforeseen developments regarding the currently ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Safety measures would have to be installed prior to any sort of filming resuming, and that remains a fluid situation as production crews all across the globe await word on what to do moving forward into this post-pandemic world. It's also too early to say, but it's starting to seem increasingly likely that the film will ultimately be forced to move back into 2022 - something the studio may already be anticipating as it recently booked June 10, 2022 for an Untitled Universal Event Film.

The star-studded cast of Jurassic World: Dominion will feature Jurassic alums Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), 3x Golden Globe-nominee Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Academy Award-winner Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Academy Award-nominee Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Omar Sy (Barry Sembane), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez) and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood).

Newcomers to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss), DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Scott Haze (Venom). Details on their roles are currently being kept under wraps.

Jurassic World: Dominion is tentatively expected to hit theaters June 11, 2021.