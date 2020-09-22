JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION - Original JP Trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern & Jeff Goldblum Pose For BTS Pic

Production recently resumed on Jurassic World: Dominion , and the official Twitter page has now shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of returning Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World: Dominion recently resumed production after being forced to take a hiatus because of the industry wide pandemic shut-downs, and while there were reports doing the rounds that filming had paused yet again, it looks like cameras are still rolling on the Fallen Kingdom follow-up.

The movie's official Twitter account posted the following behind-the-scenes photo of returning Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Although they're not in-character as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm here (unless the good doctors changed careers and decided to become political campaigners at some point), this does mark the first time we've seen the original stars of Stephen Spielberg's classic together on set.

We're still not sure what kind of role the JP originals will play in this film, but they are expected to make more than just brief cameo appearances after Goldblum's two minutes of screen-time in Fallen Kingdom came in for a lot of backlash.

Jurassic World: Dominion will also see the return of new franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, and is set to roar into theaters next June.