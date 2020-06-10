JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Pushed Back A Full Year To June 2022; New Poster Released

The latest studio tentpole to vacate its current release date due to the ongoing pandemic is Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion , which will now open on June 10, 2022. Good news: we do have a poster!

It's safe to say 2020 is now pretty much a write-off when it comes to new big-screen releases, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is making major studios jittery about next year, too.

Following the bad news that Matt Reeves' The Batman has flown to 2022, Universal has announced that Jurassic World: Dominion will be joining it. The latest instalment in the mega-successful dino franchise has vacated its July 11, 2021 spot, and will now stomp into theatres almost a full year later on June 10, 2022.

On the plus side, we do have a new poster.

Production is still going smoothly and is just three weeks away from wrapping, but that's not the studio's primary concern. Apparently, the year-long delay is more "about safeguarding a big tentpole which has a number of lucrative ancillary attachments."

In other words, the movie's rollout has to go without a single hitch, and they're taking no bloody chances.

Jurassic World: Dominion reunites director Colin Trevorrow with stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with original Jurassic Park trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum joining the carnage as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm.