JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION - Sam Neill Greets An "Old Friend" In New Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Sam Neill recently revealed that he was preparing to begin filming his scenes as Dr. Alan Grant for Jurassic World: Dominion, and the former Peaky Blinders actor has now shared a photo from the set of the movie.

The behind-the-scenes snap features his character's hat along with the caption, "Hello old friend." This actually looks like the fedora Grant donned in the third Jurassic Park movie, as he wore a straw hat in the original. Neill also tagged fellow returning cast members Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, along with new franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

While the good doctor's hat is nowhere near as iconic as Indiana Jones' signature sable fedora, this is still a nice little throwback.

It's not much of a tease, but now that production has resumed and the original gang is back in business, we may begin to see some slightly more revealing set pics find their way online.

We're not sure what kind of role Neill and the other JP originals will play in Dominion, but they are expected to make more than just brief cameo appearances.

The Fallen Kingdom follow-up is set to roar into theaters next June.