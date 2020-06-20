JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Script Made For An "Exhilarating" Read According To Bryce Dallas Howard

While Bryce Dallas Howard stepped behind the camera for The Mandalorian , she'll take on a lead role in Jurassic World: Dominion , and has now praised Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael's screenplay...

After parting ways with Lucasfilm over Star Wars Episode IX due to "creative differences," filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has returned to the Jurassic World franchise for the third instalment, Dominion.

Very little is known about the movie beyond the fact it takes place in a world which has likely become overrun by dinosaurs (if nothing else, their presence is bound to have become the "norm"). Trevorrow penned the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael, and during a recent interview with Collider, star Bryce Dallas Howard had nothing but good things to say about the threequel.

"The script was awesome," she started, "it was so exhilarating reading it – my husband got to read it too, Colin [Trevorrow] was like, ‘Yeah, you and Seth can read it,’ and we were like, just the whole time, kinda flipping out. Which is like, that was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together."

Needless to say, Howard didn't share any plot details, but it definitely sounds like we're in for a fun ride with Jurassic World: Dominion. Director J. A. Bayona did a great job with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so it's obviously going to be interesting seeing how Trevorrow tackles this follow-up, especially after helming the record-breaking first instalment.

Ultimately, it's fair to say the pressure is on for him to deliver a satisfying, potential finale to this trilogy, though with word of a Jurassic World TV series doing the rounds, it may not be over yet.

Are you guys excited to see where things go for Jurassic World with Dominion in 2021?