JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Set Photos Reveal An Unexpected Snowy Setting For Colin Trevorrow's Threequel

Shooting has resumed on Jurassic World: Dominion in Pinewood Studios in England, and the action has unexpectedly moved to a snowy setting unlike anything we've seen in the franchise before now...

Some new Jurassic World: Dominion set photos have been shared by The Sun as shooting resumes in Pinewood Studios in Berkshire, England. While they were taken from above, we see a snowy setting and a downed plane, and it's fair to say this is a very different location for the franchise.

Of course, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom closing the door on a return to Isla Nublar and dinosaurs now roaming the entire Earth, it was clear we would be paying a visit to some unexpected locales.

Quite a few productions in England have resumed, but Dominion is perhaps the biggest, and a source tells the site: "This is the last thing anyone expected so soon. Everyone was excited about getting things back up and running on set but this could totally derail that. There are millions and millions of pounds at stake here."

Shooting on director Colin Trevorrow's threequel was called off in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains to be seen whether it will meet its planned June 2021 release date as of right now.

Check out the photos by following the link in the Tweet below:

