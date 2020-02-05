JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Star Chris Pratt Offers Fans A Chance To Get Eaten By A Dinosaur (For Charity)

As part of the #ALLINCHALLENGE, Jurassic World: Dominion star Chris Pratt is offering fans the once in a lifetime opportunity to get eaten by a dinosaur in his upcoming Jurassic sequel.

If you've ever wanted to get eaten by a dinosaur, well, then you're in luck because Chris Pratt is offering fans the opportunity of a lifetime to give you just that experience.

As part of the #ALLINCHALLENGE, Pratt is offering up a small, but memorable, walk-on role is his highly anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion, where ultimately the winner will get to be immortalized in Jurassic Park history and be eaten by a dino of the filmmakers' choosing (fingers crossed for the T-Rex). The winners will also get to hang out with the cast and crew and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the top-secret production of the film.

There are two ways to win, the first being the sweepstakes, which is LIVE until May 27, and the second being an auction (where the top bid currently sits at a whopping $40,000 with ten days remaining).

With production shut down indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's not yet clear when the prize will be delivered, but Pratt has very enthusiastically expressed that entering will be well worth your time and money. "You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut out of the movie, absolutely in the movie forever, your legacy, forever eaten by a dinosaur in the movie.”

All of the money raised through the contest and auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

