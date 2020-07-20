JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Star Jeff Goldblum Says He Has A "109-Page" List of Safety Protocols As Work Resumes

Production was halted on Jurassic World: Dominion due to COVID-19, and star Jeff Goldblum has now revealed that he's been given a huge list of safety protocols as work on the threequel resumes...

Work on Jurassic World: Dominion was halted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the threequel remains on track for a summer 2021 release...well, for now at least. Going in its favour is the fact that the UK has lifted enough restrictions to allow work to resume on Colin Trevorrow's movie, and star Jeff Goldblum has now outlined what Universal Pictures is doing to keep cast and crew safe.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," the legendary actor told Entertainment Tonight. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World."

"They gave us 109 pages," the actor continued. "They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything. We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good."

"Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs," Goldblum concluded.

Jurassic World: Dominion was four weeks into its planned twenty week shoot when filming had to be halted back in March, and it was reported back in June that Universal was spending upwards of $5 million on various safety protocols and procedures to ensure production could safely resume.

We'll be sure to keep you guys updated as more about the shoot is revealed!