JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Star Sam Neill Assures Fans Original Actors Have More Than Just Cameo Roles

It's no secret that Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern will all return for Jurassic World: Dominion , and Neill has assured fans that they'll have more than just cameo roles...

In an interview with Yahoo Movies UK, Sam Neill has confirmed that he and Jurassic Park co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern will have a significant role in Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion. While the spotlight was put on Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the past two movies, fans have been eagerly anticipating their return to the franchise for a while now.

"We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura," the actor confirmed, joking that he "probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!"

Neill went on to point out that the iconic trio is "raring to go," and that "We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we’ll be a very happy bunch."

While Goldblum was given a very minor cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the original Jurassic Park cast hasn't bene seen since the third, mostly poorly received, film was released.

Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith are all returning for Trevorrow's movie, while B.D. Wong will also be back. Lewis Dodgson (who was only in a single scene of Jurassic Park) is also being recast for this film, and that's definitely noteworthy, especially as the character was the lead villain in the original Jurassic Park novels.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released on June 11th, 2021.