JURASSIC WORLD Standout Jake Johnson May Not Be Able To Return For DOMINION After All

Jake Johnson was one of the (few) highlights of Jurassic World , and fans were happy to hear that he was set to reprise his role for Dominion . Unfortunately, the actor may not be able to return after all...

Cameras recently started rolling again on Jurassic World: Dominion, but it looks like production may be forced to continue without a certain fan-favorite character who we had been led to believe would be returning.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jake Johnson was set to reprise his Jurassic World role as Lowery Cruthers for the upcoming third installment, but, unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown a spanner in the works.

“I was getting ready to go out and then this pandemic hit and so everything got pushed and the schedule got rearranged," Johnson told Collider when asked if he'd filmed any scenes for the movie yet. "And now we’re trying to figure it out because obviously I’m in Stumptown and we’re going into Season 2 of that. So we’re figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work. But Colin Trevorrow, the director, is a good friend, we’re old friends and we’ve been talking a lot and we’re trying to figure out how to do it.”

Hopefully Johnson and Trevorrow will be able to figure something out, because the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse actor was a definite highlight of the first movie despite his limited screen time. Johnson also has a fantastic idea for how Cruthers could be reintroduced.

“At one point I pitched that he has like a huge pony tail now and he’s got like an army jacket and he’s kind of going through some PTSD of what he lived through. I wanted the 70s glasses and he’s always smoking a cigarette, but luckily Colin said no so we’ll see what happens (laughs). I was like, ‘Man I think he should be tatted up from the ankles to the ears, he saw a dinosaur attack!’”

If Trevorrow has any sense, he will reconsider!

Would you guys be disappointed if Johnson was unable to return for Jurassic World: Dominion? Let us know in the comments.