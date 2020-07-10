GODZILLA: SINGULAR POINT Original Anime Series Coming To Netflix In 2021

Netflix has announced that an all-new Godzilla anime series from director Atsushi Takahashi titled Singular Point is coming to the streamer next year, and we have a first look at some official promo art...

Netflix has announced that another Godzilla anime series focusing on the legendary Kaiju and some all-new faces is set to premiere in 2021, and will utilize a combination of hand-drawn and CG animation styles.

Godzilla: Singular Point hails from director Atsushi Takahashi, and will tell an original story with no ties to the streamer's previous anime adventures featuring the titular King of the Monsters, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

The creative team is comprised of Doraemon composer Kan Sawada, writer and editor Toh EnJoe, and renowned Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, The Wind Rises), who is working on a brand new Godzilla design for the show.

You can check out a tease of the new-look 'Zilla along with a concept sketch from character designer Kazue Kato below.

Next year, the king returns. Godzilla: Singular Point is an original anime series featuring character designs by Blue Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. pic.twitter.com/7LLJVN2W8m — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 6, 2020

Godzilla: Singular Point is being being produced by My Hero Academia studio Bones in partnership with Orange.