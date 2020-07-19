GODZILLA VS. KONG Action Figures Reveal A New Weapon For Skull Island's Resident Kaiju

Godzilla vs. Kong may have been delayed, but action figures continue arriving in stores, this time revealing a deadly new weapon the King of Skull Island will be using when he goes to war with 'Zilla...

Godzilla vs. Kong was supposed to be released this year, but COVID-19 has changed all of Warner Bros.' plans and pushed the highly anticipated crossover to 2021. Had things been a little more normal, we probably would have been anticipating an action-packed new trailer at Comic-Con next Saturday, but the studio won't be taking part in [email protected]

Despite that, merchandise for the Kong: Skull Island/Godzilla: King of the Monsters follow-up continues finding its way online, and thanks to the folks over at Godzilla-Movies.com, we have a first look at action figures for both iconic monsters.

Kong looks pretty much the same he did the last time we saw him, but the giant-sized Kong is wielding a brand-new weapon you have to believe he will end up using in his battles against Godzilla (after all, he doesn't have that beast's powers, and instead relies on brute strength).

With these toys comes a brief new plot synopsis that reads, "Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!"

Check out the Godzilla vs. Kong figures below:

