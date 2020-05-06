GODZILLA VS KONG Directors Says Intense Destruction Mentioned In PG-13 Rating Is An "Understatement"

Recently, Godzilla vs. Kong was rated PG-13 by the MPA, and director Adam Wingard has now made it clear that the intense creature violence and destruction mentioned is actually an "understatement."

Even though we haven't actually seen anything from Godzilla Vs. Kong beyond a teaser poster seemingly using imagery from past MonsterVerse movies, there's understandably still a lot of excitement surrounding the sure to be epic crossover. After all, a modern take on the battle between these two icons is something Kaiju fans are definitely hyped about.

A trailer hasn't been released yet, and speculation continues to run rampant that Warner Bros. is planning to push Godzilla vs. Kong from this November to The Matrix 4's May 2021 slot. However, the plot thickened recently when the MPA gave the movie a PG-13 rating, in part, due to "intense sequences of creature violence/destruction."

In the past, director Adam Wingard has said that his movie is a "massive monster brawl," but he's now responded to this rating reveal with a simple statement: "That's an understatement."

With so much uncertainty surrounding the possibility of theaters re-opening in the coming months, it's no great surprise that Warner Bros. is holding off on spending money on marketing Godzilla vs. Kong. However, a trailer surely wouldn't hurt at this point, especially after this tease from Wingard!

