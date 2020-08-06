GODZILLA VS. KONG: Possible New Synopsis Teases An Epic War...With Only One Victor

There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the release of Godzilla vs. Kong , and a possible new synopsis has now been released which teases an epic war between the titular Titans...with major consequences!

In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, that Titan effectively became, well, "King of the Monsters." However, it's a title he may not hold for long if a newly revealed synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong indicates an epic battle which will feature only one victor. Up until now, fans have wondered whether the plan is for them to fight and then team up, but it's possible that's not the plan after all.

There are, of course, plenty of Titans with "King" in their name, but it appears as if that title will be granted to either Godzilla or Kong when they clash on the big screen later this year (hopefully).

"As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla," reads the synopsis, "the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters." Now, it's worth noting that Godzilla has never been known as "King Godzilla," whereas Kong is better known as "King Kong."

Is that a possible spoiler for who will end up winning this battle? Perhaps, but it's also still a pretty vague description, so we can't say for sure. However, with zero sign of a trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, we're still very much in the dark about what to expect from the Adam Wingard helmed release.

With any luck, that will change as life starts returning to normal, but it's hard to say right now. After all, rumours continue to persist that it will slip into the May 2021 release date held by The Matrix 4.