GODZILLA VS. KONG Prequel Comic Book Synopsis Reveals New Story Details About The Movie

Godzilla vs. Kong may have been delayed, but the synopsis for an upcoming preqeul comic book sheds more light on what we can expect from the movie ahead of the fight to crown the King of Monsters...

As expected, Godzilla vs. Kong was recently delayed to next year, but there are still plans to promote the movie, including with a pair of prequel comic books focusing on the titular monsters.

Now, a synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong: Godzilla Dominion has been released, and as well as shedding some light on what fans can expect from the graphic novel when it's released, it also sheds a little light on what will happen when these two behemoth's clash on the big screen again.

"A unique story that picks up after the events of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where the Titans have risen and the reign of Godzilla has begun," it reveals. "As told entirely from Godzilla's point of view, the graphic novel brings new insights into the King of the Monsters: His habitats, ancient rivalries, challenges, and encounters with new Titans. As his new era of dominance is tested, and a coming confrontation with another king looms."

Clearly, after Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla really did start ruling over Earth's monsters, but with Kong clearly about to leave his home on Skull Island, his reign will end up being challenged.

The prequel comic for Kong will obviously be more interesting in some ways as decades will have passed in the MonsterVerse since we last saw him by the time Godzilla vs. Kong kicks off next year.

Who are you guys rooting for in this battle?