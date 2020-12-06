GODZILLA VS. KONG Reportedly Enlists MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Composer Junkie XL

It's being reported that fan-favorite composer Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, has been brought on board for Warner Bros.' Godzilla Vs. Kong and has been hard at work on the score for a while now...

We're still waiting on an official update regarding Warner Bros.' release plans for Godzilla Vs. Kong, but we do have some news that's sure to please film score fans.

According to Film Music Reporter, Tom Holkenborg has been busy putting together the score for Adam Wingard's follow up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The fan-favorite composer, better known as Junkie XL, is known for his incredible work on the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road, Deadpool, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Alita: Battle Angel.

Holkenborg's involvement has yet to be confirmed by Legendary, but that's hardly surprising. As far as we know the movie is still scheduled to hit theaters this November, but with not so much as a single official still released to promote the movie, there's a lot of speculation that it'll ultimately end up getting pushed to 2021.

Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick and Brian Tyree Henry. Godzilla Vs. Kong pits the two famous monsters against each other in an epic battle. Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Max Borenstein (The Terror) wrote the screenplay.