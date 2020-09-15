LOVE AND MONSTERS Trailer Finds Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, & Michael Rooker In The "Monsterpocalypse"

With an awesome cast that includes Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, and Michael Rooker, Love and Monsters promises to be well worth checking out on October 16th, and you can watch the first trailer here!

COVID-19 means there's not really a lot to watch in your local theater right now (assuming it's even open), but Paramount Pictures will be releasing their creepy looking new monster movie, Love and Monsters, on VOD on October 16th. Produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (Stranger Things) and directed by Michael Matthews (Five Fingers For Marseilles), it looks like a must-see.

Set seven years after the "Monsterpocalypse," Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien, Maze Runner), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. However, after reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again.

As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

The movie also stars Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad's Michael Rooker alongside Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt (she played the young Gamora).

Love and Monsters was written by Brian Duffield (Insurgent) and Matthew Robinson (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). The movie will be available on Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Xfinity, among others, next month, and we'll hopefully have more to share on this one soon.

For now, check out the trailer below:

