JOHN WICK Directors Confirm MATRIX 4 Involvement And Says The Franchise Is Back "With A Vengeance"

John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have confirmed that they're working on The Matrix 4 , and the former definitely sounds confident in the franchise's return to the big screen...

John Wick co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have gone their separate ways in recent years, but both filmmakers will play a role in The Matrix 4's production. While this franchise has never struggled with impressive action scenes, it would certainly make sense if Keanu Reeves has pushed for their involvement to ensure The Matrix remains as cutting edge as ever.

"It’s more about the creative concept of some of the choreography and backing them up with stuff," Stahelski told Collider when asked what he and Leitch will be getting up to. "They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys,” Stahelski added. “I’m helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think [David Leitch] is helping out for a sequence."

Based on those comments, it sounds like we can definitely expect them to have a hand in The Matrix 4's action scenes, and that's definitely exciting news given how John Wick changed the game.

Believe it or not, Stahelski and Leitch also served as stunt coordinators on the original Matrix trilogy, with Stahelski even acting as Reeves' stunt double in the 1999 original. Looking ahead to this next chapter, the filmmaker added: "It’s definitely, from what I know of it, it’s incredibly fun. I think if you’re a fan of the original trilogy you’re gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance."

Right now, The Matrix 4 is set to be released next May, but that will almost certainly changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We'll be sure to keep you guys updated on that, though!