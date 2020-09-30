THE MATRIX 4: Daniel Bernhardt To Reprise THE MATRIX RELOADED Role As Agent Johnson

The Matrix 4 is bringing back a lot of familiar faces from the original trilogy, and it's now been confirmed that Daniel Bernhardt is set to reprise the role of the villainous Agent Johnson. Check it out.

Thanks to COVID-19, The Matrix 4 has been postponed by an entire year, and that means we'll have to wait that little bit longer to find out what Lana Wachowski has planned for Neo and company. Keanu Reeves won't be the only familiar face returning, of course, as Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are also plugging back in for this fourth instalment.

Unfortunately, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving will not be back as Morpheus and Agent Smith, and that's going to leave a couple of major holes in this fourth chapter of the franchise.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is rumoured to be playing a young Morpheus, but it seems Agent Johnson will get the chance to step up in The Matrix 4. Deadline confirms that Daniel Bernhardt is set to reprise the role from 2003's The Matrix Reloaded as one of the villainous agents who targeted Neo.

He was last seen battling Ghost and Niobe, but also had memorable fights with Neo and Morpheus.

Bernhardt has done a lot since playing Agent Johnson, appearing in movies like John Wick, Logan, and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Clearly, his return here points to these Agents still being an issue for Neo and company, so it will be fun to see whether Johnson has somehow replaced Smith.

What do you guys think?