THE MATRIX 4 Director Set To Reteam With SENSE8 Star Eréndira Ibarra For The Sci-Fi Sequel
After over a decade, a fourth installment to The Matrix franchise is officially in works, bringing back director Lana Wachowski and several familiar faces, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Following the casting of fellow Sense8 star Toby Onwumere last month, a new report reveals Eréndira Ibarra (Ingobernable) has also joined the cast of Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4 in an undisclosed role.
However, along with the return of stars from the original trilogy of films, The Matrix 4 will also bring in a fair amount of new faces. Currently we know Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) and Toby Onwumere (Sense8) are among the new cast members, but thanks to a new report from Deadline, we’ve learned another Sense8 alum has joined the ensemble.
According to the report, Eréndira Ibarra has officially signed on to the sci-fi sequel. There are currently no details on her role in the film, but this will mark Ibarra’s second collaboration with Sense8 co-creator Lana Wachowski.
No release date has been set for The Matrix 4, but the cast will also be comprised of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.
