THE MATRIX 4 Director Set To Reteam With SENSE8 Star Eréndira Ibarra For The Sci-Fi Sequel

After over a decade, a fourth installment tofranchise is officially in works, bringing back director Lana Wachowski and several familiar faces, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.However, along with the return of stars from the original trilogy of films,will also bring in a fair amount of new faces. Currently we know Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) and Toby Onwumere (Sense8) are among the new cast members, but thanks to a new report from Deadline , we’ve learned anotheralum has joined the ensemble.According to the report, Eréndira Ibarra has officially signed on to the sci-fi sequel. There are currently no details on her role in the film, but this will mark Ibarra’s second collaboration withco-creator Lana Wachowski.No release date has been set for, but the cast will also be comprised of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.