THE MATRIX 4: Neo & Trinity Reunite As Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Film A Chase Scene In New Set Photos
After nearly two decades, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back in action!
After catching some cell phone footage of this scene earlier this week, set photos have surfaced of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reuniting as Neo & Trinity as they film a high-speed motorcycle chase.
Just Jared has just shared a pair of photos from the set of Warner Bros.' The Matrix 4, featuring a first look at the eagerly awaited reunion between Reeves and Moss as they film what appears to be a high-speed motorcycle chase scene with Trinity behind the wheel while Neo hangs on in back.
Plot details remain under wraps for now.
In addition to Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) and Moss (Marvel's Jessica Jones), who will reprise their original trilogy roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, the new cast will be comprised of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Toby Onwumere (Sense8), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8) and Priyanka Chopra (Don - The Chase Begins Again). Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) is also expected to return as Niobe from the earlier sequels.
After helming the previous three installments with her sister, Lana Wachowski will be the sole director on the sequel, working off a screenplay she co-wrote with Aleksander Hemon (Sense8) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas).
The Matrix 4 hits theaters May 21, 2021.
