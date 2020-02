THE MATRIX 4: Neo & Trinity Reunite As Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Film A Chase Scene In New Set Photos

It's really happening! Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss film together for #TheMatrix4 - check out their motorcycle scene! https://t.co/WrrvjWppXV — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 19, 2020

After nearly two decades, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back in action! Just Jared has just shared a pair of photos from the set of Warner Bros.', featuring a first look at the eagerly awaited reunion between Reeves and Moss as they film what appears to be a high-speed motorcycle chase scene with Trinity behind the wheel while Neo hangs on in back.Plot details remain under wraps for now.In addition to Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) and Moss (Marvel's Jessica Jones), who will reprise their original trilogy roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, the new cast will be comprised of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Toby Onwumere (), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8) and Priyanka Chopra (Don - The Chase Begins Again). Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) is also expected to return as Niobe from the earlier sequels.After helming the previous three installments with her sister, Lana Wachowski will be the sole director on the sequel, working off a screenplay she co-wrote with Aleksander Hemon (Sense8) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas).hits theaters May 21, 2021.