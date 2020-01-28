THE MATRIX 4: Priyanka Chopra In Final Talks To Join Keanu Reeves In The Upcoming Sci-Fi Sequel
Variety is reporting that Priyanka Chopra is currently in final talks to join the cast of Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow's The Matrix 4 in an undisclosed role.
With production expected to begin any day now, Warner Bros.' upcoming The Matrix 4 has added another key piece in former Bollywood starlet Priyanka Chopra (The Sky is Pink; Quantico; Don 2).
The former Bollywood starlet joins a cast headlined by returning stars Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Marvel's Jessica Jones), who will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity from the original trilogy, while new additions include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Toby Onwumere (Sense8) and Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8). Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham) is also expected to return as Niobe from the earlier sequels.
After helming the previous three installments with her sister, Lana Wachowski will be the sole director on the sequel, utilizing a screenplay she co-wrote with Aleksander Hemon (Sense8) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas).
The cast has reportedly already been training for weeks for the eagerly awaited film, which is expected to begin production imminently in Northern California.
Chopra is, of course, a well-known Indian actress, having acted in countless major Bollywood productions, including, but not limited to, Don - The Chase Begins Again, Don 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Krrish, Dostana, Kaminey, Bajirao Mastani and The Sky is Pink. She made the leap to Hollywood back in 2015, starring as the lead on ABC's short-lived drama Quantico, and also appearing in the films Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.
Ahead of The Matrix 4, Chopra can be seen next in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes, which has Robert Rodriguez directing, and she's also in the midst of developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal. She's also signed on to play a lead role opposite Richard Madden (The Eternals) in The Russo Brothers' upcoming Amazon series Citadel.
The Matrix 4 hits theaters May 21, 2021.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]