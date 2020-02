THE MATRIX 4 Set Video Features Neo And Trinity Stand-Ins Performing A Daring Wire Stunt

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana," said WB chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement. "Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”



“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," added Wachowski. "I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Some recent photos from the San Francisco set of the fourthmovie gave us a first glimpse of star Keanu Reeves looking very different from the original trilogy's interpretation of Thomas Anderson, but this new set video seemingly features a far more familiar-looking take on Neo.Although it's almost certainly not Reeves and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss performing the daring leap, the video shows what appears to be their stunt doubles diving from a rooftop while wired-up. It might be worth noting that the woman actually stops mid fall and shoots back up towards the crane while holding her companion's hand.It's assumed that these are stand-ins for Neo and Trinity (the pair wore almost identical outfits in the other films), but there's always a chance they're actually new characters.Check out the vid for yourselves below and let us know what you think.We still don't have any plot details, but here's what Warner Bros.' Toby Emmerich and Lana Wachowski has to say backl when the movie was first announced. also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff. The Lana Wachowski-directed sci-fi action film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.