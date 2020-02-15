THE MATRIX 4 Set Video Features Neo And Trinity Stand-Ins Performing A Daring Wire Stunt
Some recent photos from the San Francisco set of the fourth Matrix movie gave us a first glimpse of star Keanu Reeves looking very different from the original trilogy's interpretation of Thomas Anderson, but this new set video seemingly features a far more familiar-looking take on Neo.
We recently got our first glimpse of Keanu Reeves on the set of The Matrix 4, but this new video seemingly features a far more familiar look for his Neo character as he leaps off a building with Trinity.
Although it's almost certainly not Reeves and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss performing the daring leap, the video shows what appears to be their stunt doubles diving from a rooftop while wired-up. It might be worth noting that the woman actually stops mid fall and shoots back up towards the crane while holding her companion's hand.
It's assumed that these are stand-ins for Neo and Trinity (the pair wore almost identical outfits in the other films), but there's always a chance they're actually new characters.
Check out the vid for yourselves below and let us know what you think.
We still don't have any plot details, but here's what Warner Bros.' Toby Emmerich and Lana Wachowski has to say backl when the movie was first announced.
“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana," said WB chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement. "Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”
“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," added Wachowski. "I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”
The Matrix 4 also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff. The Lana Wachowski-directed sci-fi action film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]