THE MATRIX 4 Set Video Reveals A Very Different Look For Keanu Reeves' Neo

Shooting has now begun on the highly anticipated fourth instalment of The Matrix franchise, and a new set video reveals Keanu Reeves looking a far cry from the clean cut Neo of the original trilogy...

There's a lot of excitement surrounding what Lana Wachowski has planned forand a new set video shows Keanu Reeves back as Neo - albeit with a very different look!His trademark trench coat, sunglasses, and clean cut look are gone and have now been replaced with a beard and long hair as well as regular street clothes. What this means is hard to say as plot details are being kept a closely guarded secret, but it definitely seems like Neo has been through some changes.



At the end of The Matrix Revolutions, Neo sacrificed himself to purge the Matrix of Agent Smith and created a new world in the process. Perhaps this is his new "avatar" in the real world?



Shooting is currently taking place in San Francisco and the production will then move to Chicago and Germany so more set photos/videos seem highly likely. The Matrix 4 is set to be released on May 21st, 2021, so a first look arriving this year is definitely something to look forward to.



Check out the video below: