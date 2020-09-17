THE MATRIX 4 Star Keanu Reeves Confirms The Movie Is Set After The Events Of MATRIX REVOLUTIONS

The Matrix 4 may have been delayed by a year, but star Keanu Reeves has dropped some hints about what fans can expect, and it doesn't sound like those theories about heading back to the past were correct!

The Matrix 4 is one of 2022's most mysterious films, and with it pushed from 2021 to next year, fans will have to wait that little bit longer before finding out what to expect from this fourth chapter in the popular franchise. With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II rumored to be playing a young Morpheus, there's been speculation about time travel, but it seems that may not be the case after all.

"We're out here trying to make some magic," he revealed on BBC's The One Show. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story."

"It's inspiring," Reeves continued. "It's another version of a kind of, call to wake up. It entertains...It has some great action. All will be revealed." Asked to share more details and pushed to reveal whether the film is, in fact, a prequel, the actor responded: "No, no, no, no, no. There'll be be no going back into the past."

It seems hard to believe Abdul-Mateen II isn't a young Morpheus, but if Lana Wachowski has created a new character for him, then we've definitely not given the filmmaker enough credit!

