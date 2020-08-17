THE MATRIX 4 Star Keanu Reeves Shares Update On Filming After Work Recently Resumed In Berlin

Shooting on The Matrix 4 recently resumed in Berlin, Germany, and star Keanu Reeves has shared an update in a new interview saying "we know how to get stuff done" when it comes to finishing off the film!

Like every major production across the globe, The Matrix 4 was forced to halt shooting in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Recently, work resumed in Berlin, the same city Uncharted is currently based in, and star Keanu Reeves shared an update during a recent Associated Press interview.

"It’s great. It’s an honor to be working," the beloved John Wick actor said of his experiences on set. "I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens. You know, there’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted."

"You know, I think everyone loves the project. If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or ‘How do we do this?’ Show business people are the best. We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done. We’re inventive, we think on our feet. That kind of kindred spirit coming together. It goes back to ‘Let’s put on a show! We’ve got some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to run it!’ That spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."

That's good news, but The Matrix 4 will no longer be released next May as planned after Warner Bros. recently made the decision to push the highly anticipated fourth chapter to April 1, 2022.

Reeves will next be seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music when the film is released on PVOD.

