THE MATRIX 4 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Praises The Script And Teases Similarities To Original Trilogy

Fresh off his Emmy win for HBO's Watchmen , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has opened up about The Matrix 4 's screenplay, hinting that fans can expect a mixture of new and old in Lana Wachowski's movie...

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's star is on the rise, with memorable performances in Aquaman and Us putting him on the map ahead of his recent Emmy win for Watchmen (he nabbed the award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie"). There's a lot of excitement surrounding Candyman, but beyond that, we have his mystery role in The Matrix 4 to look forward.

There's a lot of speculation that he'll play a young Morpheus, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Based on recent comments from the actor in an interview with Collider, we can expect a movie that blends what worked in the original Matrix trilogy with some new ideas fans may not be expecting.

"My reaction to the script [was], ‘Wow, people are really gonna like this," Abdul-Mateen teases. "I like this. People are really gonna like this.’ It’s different and it’s the same, you know, at the same time. It’s a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want."

Keanu Reeves has also praised the direction Lana Wachowski is taking The Matrix 4 in, so it definitely feels like we could be in for a treat. It just depends whether the filmmaker is able to pull it off; after all, while The Matrix is considered a classic, Reloaded and Revolutions received a mostly negative response.

Are you excited for The Matrix 4?