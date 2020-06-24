THE MATRIX 4 Stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss & Neil Patrick Harris Return To Berlin Set

We recently got word that production on the fourth Matrix movie had been given the go-ahead to resume in Berlin, Germany and now thanks to TMZ we have some photos of three of the movie's leads on set...

After years of rumor and speculation, it was officially announced last August that a fourth Matrix movie was in development at Warner Bros. with Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed the original trilogy with her sister Lilly, returning to helm, and Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) signing on to reprise their respective roles.

After being forced to halt filming a few months ago (along with every other major production), the movie was recently given the go-ahead to resume shooting in Berlin, and thanks to TMZ we have our first look at some the returning stars.

The photos feature Reeves, Moss and new cast member Neil Patrick Harris. No details on the How I Met Your Mother actor's role have been revealed, but he is rumored to be playing a villain.

The pics are copyrighted, so click HERE to check them out.

Both Neo and Trinity were actually killed off at the end of The Matrix: Revolutions, so it'll be interesting to see what explanation we're given for their resurrections.

Also starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff, The Matrix 4's release was recently pushed to April 1, 2022.