THE MATRIX 4 Stars Keanu Reeves & Carrie Anne-Moss Reveal Why They Agreed To Return For The Sequel

Keanu Reeves & Carrie Anne-Moss will reprise their respective roles as Neo and Trinity for Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4 , and in a new interview the actors explain what drew them to the "wonderful story."

After years of rumor and speculation, it was officially announced last August that a fourth Matrix movie was in development at Warner Bros. with Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed the original trilogy with her sister Lilly, returning to helm, and Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) signing on to reprise their respective roles.

Moss and Reeves chatted about the movie with Empire Magazine for their new Heroes Issue, and while they remained tight-lipped when it came to revealing specific plot details, the stars did explain why they chose to return.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” said Reeves. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Moss echoed those sentiments while revealing how surprised she was that a fourth movie was in the works in the first place.

“I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all," said the Jessica Jones actress. "When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting."

Both Neo and Trinity were actually killed off at the end of The Matrix: Revolutions, so it'll be interesting to see what explanation we're given for their resurrections.

Also starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff, The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.