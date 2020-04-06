THE MATRIX Director Lilly Wachowski Reveals Why She Decided To Walk Away From Hollywood

In a revealing new interview, The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski has explained what led to her decision to walk away from Hollywood in the mid-2010s. Find out what she had to say after the jump...

The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski has finally shed some light on what led to her decision to take some time away from Hollywood after working on that trilogy, and high-concept sci-fi projects like Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending. While she and sister Lana never really managed to recapture the magic of The Matrix, they've still developed a solid fanbase.

After coming out as a transgender woman, Lilly took a break from filmmaking in the mid-2010s (around the time she and Lana were working on Netflix's short-lived series Sense8). Asked by The Hollywood Reporter what led to her taking a step back, she explained that it boiled down to navigating the wishes of studio bosses as the landscape of movie making starting to drastically change.

"I got in when film was at its peak, before boards and marketers found a way to wrangle movies," she explained. "Eventually, all those people and institutions ended up in the room with you and specifically behind the typewriter and behind the lens and behind the Avid. It created a bit of tension for me personally. I got to this breaking point and I had to walk away."

Lana is making The Matrix 4 by herself, and it doesn't appear as if Lilly is planning a comeback just yet. She has, however, been writing a lot, including on Showtime's critically acclaimed Work in Progress.

Are you disappointed that Lana and Lilly aren't teaming up for the next Matrix movie?