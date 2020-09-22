MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Star Tom Cruise Is Officially Heading Into Outer Space For Doug Liman's New Film

Months ago, we learned Tom Cruise has ambitions to shoot his next film in outer space, but it has now been confirmed when he and filmmaker Doug Liman will be jetting off to the International Space Station!

Next October, Tom Cruise is heading into outer space! In recent years, the actor has become increasingly more daring when it comes to performing his own stunts, and as he's something of an adrenaline junkie, it seems logical for him to push the limits by travelling to the International Space Station.

It was earlier this year when we first learned of Cruise's plans to team with Elon Musk and NASA to shoot a film in outer space, but the Tweet shared by Space Shuttle Almanac's account confirms that both the actor and filmmaker Doug Liman will be on board when Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, who holds two NASA spacewalk records, pilot the Axiom Space Station on a tourist mission.

One seat on the tourist flight has yet to be filled, so that's presumably being saved for another cast member, a cameraman, or possibly a producer to ensure filming proceeds smoothly.

The Mission: Impossible star is clearly going to receive a lot of attention for this space-set film, but no title, plot details, or release date have been revealed, so we have no clue what to expect.

