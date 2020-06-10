MONSTER HUNTER Moves Back Into 2020 As Sony Pictures Shifts ESCAPE ROOM 2 Into 2021

Sony Pictures has previously vowed that they won't release blockbuster movies until the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, but Monster Hunter has just moved back into 2020. Read on for details...

Last night, Warner Bros. made some big changes to its slate of DC Comics movies, with The Batman, Shazam! - Fury of the Gods, and The Flash all pushed further down the calendar.

Now, some changes have been made to Sony Pictures' release schedule, but it's not all bad news. The studio has made the decision to push Escape Room 2 from December 30th, 2020 to an unset date in 2021. Why? Well, because Monster Hunter is now taking that December slot after previously being pushed back to April 23rd, 2021.

Bizarrely, The Kid Detective - which stars Adam Brody as a once celebrated child detective, now in his early thirties, who continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity - has been dated for October 16th, so it seems the studio might be giving up on that.

Monster Hunter takes place in a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity and stars Milla Jovovich, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Tony Jaa.

As for Escape Room 2, that's the sequel to the $155 million box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. The cast isn't really made up of big names, but there's certainly some excitement surrounding the follow-up from fans of that first chapter of the unexpected franchise.

Do you think it will be possible to watch Monster Hunter in theaters at the end of this year?